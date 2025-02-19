Comedian Samay Raina recently addressed the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy during his live performance at the Myer Horowitz Theatre in Edmonton, Canada. According to multiple reports, Shubham Dutta, a fan present at the show, shared the details of the event on Facebook. In a heartfelt post titled "The Show Must Go On...," Dutta expressed his experience of attending Raina's show. He described how Samay skillfully took a dig at the India’s Got Latent row during his live show. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy: Comedian Harsh Gujral Deletes ‘The Escape Room’ Episodes From YouTube Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina’s Legal Cases Against Obscenity.

Samay Raina's Fan Shubham Dutta's Facebook Post

Shubha Dutta's post on Facebook read, “I finally understood the true meaning of this phrase just a few hours ago when I attended this man’s live show! For the first time, I witnessed nearly seven hundred so-called “spoiled” members of today's generation screaming his name at the top of their lungs, while in the middle of them stood a professional stand-up comedian, tears streaming down his face right before starting the set.” ‘Height of Stupidity’: Dhruv Rathee Criticises Supreme Court Order Seizing Ranveer Allahbadia’s Passport After 'India’s Got Latent' Controversy.

Comedian Samay Raina's Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

"For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, weighed down by immense mental pressure, dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair, walk onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic? - Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees,” the user stated, quoting Raina.

Samay Raina Reacts to 'India's Got Latent' Row

During his performance, comedian Samay Raina was interrupted by an audience member attempting to heckle him. With quick wit, Raina responded by delivering a sarcastic remark aimed at Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps). "There will be many moments in this show where you might expect me to say something really funny. But just remember BeerBiceps at those times," Raina jested.

Reportedly, the fan wrapped up the post by reflecting on how Samay ended his performance. "A man who, despite being in a dangerously turbulent phase of his life, still managed to make everyone laugh for two hours ended the show with these words, “Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself),” the post read.

For those unaware, both Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina have faced backlash following the controversial comment made by Allahbadia on India's Got Talent, where he made a remark about "parenta; sex". The comment sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning the tone and context.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).