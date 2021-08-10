Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur launched the book of filmmaker Nidhie Sharma on Tuesday. The book is titled Invictus: The Jungle that Made Me. Talking about the book, Siddharth said, "Nidhie Sharma's 'Invictus' is a compelling read and what makes it riveting is the courage and resilience it depicts, while bringing to life a world as stunningly visual as it is daunting. The book is inspiring, poignant and is a work of arresting originality." Gobar: Ajay Devgn Collaborates With Siddharth Roy Kapur for a Film From the Heartland of India!

Nidhie has directed documentaries for climate change activist Al Gore's Current TV, co-directed the second season of Anil Kapoor's action-thriller 24 and written the third season of the Emmy Award-nominated cricket drama Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video.

"I learnt quickly that the jungle was alive and it found your fears faster than you found your strength. And if you did not square off with your fears, the jungle would square off with you. My Teen vs Wild survival memoir carries within itself a whole host of life lessons, transformations and epiphanies which I believe must be shared," said Nidhie.

