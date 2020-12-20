Singer Pink survived Covid earlier this year, and now she has injured her ankle. "As if surviving covid wasn't enough for this poop sandwich of a year!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo that showed her giving a thumbs up while getting a medical treatment, reports people.com. "Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I'd fracture my ankle!" she joked. Singer Robbie Williams Reveals He Could Have Nearly Died from Mercury Poisoning Due to His Food Habits

"Later I'm gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can't check out what salmonella's like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving," she added. The singer went on to reveal that she injured herself while trying to get all festive. "I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it's not until the 21st," she wrote.

Check Out Pink's Instagram Post Below:

Back in April, Pink had announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus and that her son Jameson Moon was battling the virus as well.

