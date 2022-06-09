Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie is out in the cinema halls and critics have delivered their verdict! Fans are calling it a masterclass film as they have admired Rakhshit and dog's acting hailing this emotional film in the first place. The movie revolves around the relationship between the protagonist and his dog, which is out on the big screen in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Rakshit Shetty Birthday: Popular Kannada Films Produced By 777 Charlie Actor.

777 Charlie also stars Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Sangeetha Sringeri are also playing major roles. Kiran Raj has directed the movie and Rakshit has produced the movie under his home banner. Nobin Paul has composed music and background score for the movie. Let's not waste any time and see what critics have to say about the film. 777 Charlie: Trailer of Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri-Starrer To Be Out on May 11 (View Poster).

Here's What Critics Have to Say About 777 Charlie

Koimoi

"Rakshit Shetty makes the future of Sandalwood look bright. The actor is the perfect blend of commercial and content star. He makes you believe in his pain with Dharma’s portrayal. What is more surprising is the fact that he creates a bond so organic with Charlie that at no point it looks like they are acting together."

FilmiBeat

The cinematography is eye-catching and inviting but the major attraction here is Charlie. All credit to the adorable Labrador who makes acting in a film seem so simple and easy.

Times Of India

777 Charlie excels in terms of performances, with Rakshit Shetty (also a co-producer) in top form. His bonding with the female dog, especially in comic scenes, has those ‘oh-so-cute’ moments.

Cinetalkers

This drama has a compelling and timely message about pet adoption, which has the potential to save the lives of abandoned animals who deserve to be rescued.

