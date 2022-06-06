Rakshit Shetty is best known for his works in Kannada Cinema. He is an actor, writer, director and producer too. Rakshit, who has turned a year older today, has bankrolled films under his home banner Paramvah Studios. It was inaugurated by later superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Rakshit started Paramvah as a platform for upcoming artistes and the very first film bankrolled by him under this banner was Kirik Party. 777 Charlie Trailer: Rakshit Shetty’s Upcoming Kannada Movie Promises To Be A Heartwarming Tale (Watch Video).

Over the years, the 777 Charlie actor, has produced many popular Kannada films under the banner of Paramvah Studios. On the occasion of Rakshit Shetty's birthday, let's take a look at the popular Kannada movies produced under his home banner.

Kirik Party

It starred Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in the lead. The 2016 released film had become one of the highest grossing Kannada films of all time.

Humble Politician Nograj

The comedy drama directed by Saad Khan featured Danish Sait in the lead. It also starred Vijay Chendoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Roger Narayan and Sruthi Hariharan. It was inspired by the American film titled The Campaign.

Avane Srimannarayana

The film marked the directorial debut of Sachin Ravi. It starred Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja

The film starred Aravinnd Iyer and Arohi Narayan in the lead. Directed by Karthik Saragur, this film’s theatrical release had to be skipped owing COVID-19 pandemic and it was premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video.

The upcoming film 777 Charlie is also set to be released under Rakshit Shetty’s home banner. Here’s wishing the Kannada star a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2022 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).