Thiruvananthapuram, April 28: Ace filmmaker Shaji N. Karun passed away at his home here on Monday. He was ailing for a while after being diagnosed with cancer. Karun was a cinematographer, producer and director all moulded into one, which eventually made him the highly respected elder film statesman from Kerala. The 73-year-old acclaimed cinematographer was later known for his directorial skills, which won him both national and international awards.

He has cranked the camera for 40 films, which include towering directors like G. Aravindan, K.G. George, and M.T. Vasudevan Nair, to name a few. Later, he began directing, and of the seven films he directed, three of them won national awards and not to mention international awards too. He was also an able administrator, as he was the first chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and was the driving force behind the now popular International Film Festival of Kerala. Veteran Malayalam Filmmaker Padma Shri Shaji N Karun, Known for Cannes Winner ‘Piravi’, Dies at 73 – a Look at His Awards and Recognitions.

Karun was presently the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. Though born in Kollam, he was settled in the state capital city. After his graduation, he joined the prestigious Pune Film Institute in 1971 to learn cinematography. In his long career, he has bagged seven national awards, which include three best film awards (Piravi, Vanaprasatham and Kutty Srank). It was in 1977 that he won the first of the eight Kerala State Film Awards for the best cinematographer in the film ‘Kanchana Sita’.

In 1979, Karun won his first national award for camera work in the black and white film ‘Thampu’. He was also decorated with the Padma Shri for his contribution to films. At the Cannes Film Festival in 1989, Shaji’s film ‘Piravi’, which he produced and directed, won a Special Mention, and in 1994, he did one shade better when his film ‘Swaham’ won the best film award. Director Shafi Dies at 56: All You Need To Know About the Malayalam Filmmaker.

His films have also bagged honours at the London Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and several others. Incidentally, it was just earlier this month that he was presented the most prestigious J.C. Daniel Award for his outstanding contribution to Malayalam films. Shaji N. Karun is survived by his wife and two sons, and he will be given a state funeral to be held here on Tuesday. Condolences have started pouring in from several quarters.

