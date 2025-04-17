Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious stirred up controversy with her recent comments about not working with any actors who consume drugs. After grabbing headlines for her remarks, the Jana Gana Mana actress explained the reason behind her statement by sharing a video on social media. Vincy alleged that a leading co-star had once misbehaved with her while shooting for a film on the sets under the influence of drugs. Without taking any names, the actress claimed that a co-star insisted on fixing her dress in front of everyone, making her uncomfortable. Now, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has taken up the matter and said that strong action will be taken if Viny Alloshious agrees to file a formal complaint. Malayalam Actress Vincy Aloshious Accuses Co-Star of Misbehaving With Her Under Drug Influence, Reveals the Actor Insisted on Fixing Her Dress (Watch Video).

AMMA To Take Action After Vincy Aloshious’ Revelations?

Malayalam actor Jayan Cherthala, an office bearer of AMMA's ad hoc committee, told Mathrubhumi News that the board is ready to take action in the Vincy Alloshious matter if the actress agrees to file a formal complaint, even if it is in private. "Vincy hasn't named the actor who caused the bad experience. Even if its confidentially, if she informs AMMA, action will definitely be taken. The committee has unanimously decided on this. AMMA can never condone such behaviour," said Cherthala as per the portal.

Vincy Aloshious’ Instagram Post

Cherthala shared that members of AMMA discussed the matter specifically and are taking it very seriously, hoping that the actress comes forward with a complaint so that a thorough investigation can be initiated. According to him, Vincy is hesitating to take legal action, fearing its repercussions on her upcoming projects, but he confirmed that the actress will definitely file a complaint in the coming days. Honey Rose Controversy: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Boby Chemmanur in Sexual Harassment Case, Says ‘Can’t Say There Is No Double Meaning’.

During her revelations, Vincy emphasised that while personal usage of drugs is a private matter, its impact on a professional environment is unacceptable.

