Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious made a huge announcement expressing her reluctance to work with actors who use drugs on sets. The Jana Gana Mana actress recently attended an event celebrating the anniversary of the KCYM Ernakulam Angamaly Major Archdiocese held at the Pallipurpuram Church in Kerala, where she said, "If I am aware that someone is using drugs, I will not act in any film with them." Vincy's decision led to discussions online, after which the actress took to social media to share a detailed video about her unpleasant experience that led to her decision. Honey Rose Controversy: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Boby Chemmanur in Sexual Harassment Case, Says ‘Can’t Say There Is No Double Meaning’.

Vincy Alosious Claims C-Star Misbehaved With Her After Drug Consumption on Set

Amid the discussions online regarding her decision, Vincy Alosious took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (April 15) and shared a video captioning, "My clarities and declarations", where she described an unpleasant experience on a film set that led to her decision to avoid working with actors who use drugs. Recalling the troubling incident, the actress said, "While working on a film, I had a very unpleasant experience with the main actor. He used drugs and acted in a very inappropriate manner, making it hard for me to continue working with him.

Vincy talked about one moment where her dress needed fixing, and the actor offered to help her with it. She said, "As I went to get it adjusted, the actor offered to come with me saying, 'Shall I have a look? Ill fix it for you.' He said this in front of others which made me very uncomfortable." She said that a white substance was spilling from the actor's mouth, confirming her suspicion about him using drugs.

Vincy Alosious Shares Video Revealing the Reason Behind Her Recent Decision

The actress further said, "Using drugs in one's personal life is one thing, but when it affects the work environment, it is completely unacceptable. I don't want to work in such conditions or with someone who has no regard for others. This decision comes from my own experience and I stand by it." ‘Very Indecent’: Sayani Gupta Recalls When a Co-Star Continued Kissing Her Even After Scene Was Over; Praises Prateik Babbar for Ensuring Her Comfort During Intimate Shoot.

Vincy Aloshious, who made her acting debut in 2019 with Vikrithi, has appeared in several films, including Rekha (2023), Padmini (2023), and Pazhanjan Pranayam (2023).

