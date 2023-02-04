Tollywood star Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni's pan-India project Agent is getting ready for its theatrical release on April 28. The movie producers are aiming to cash in the holiday season. The makers made the release date announcement through a wild action glimpse in which Akhil is tied to a chair and his head is covered with a mask. When he's asked about the agency he's working for, he replies, "Osama Bin Laden, Gaddafi and Hitler." He then goes on to call himself a wild saale and he does looks wild with blood all over his face. Agent Release Date: Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty's Action-Thriller to Arrive in Theatres on April 28, 2023 (Watch Teaser Video).

The release date glimpse is brutal and shows the wild side of Akhil's character. The actor underwent a stylish makeover and will be seen sporting six-pack abs, unit sources said. Producer Surender Reddy has made this movie completely different from other spy thrillers, they added. Sakshi Vaidya played Akhil's love interest, and Mammotty will be seen in a vital role. Rasool Ellore and Hip Hop Tamizha are taking care of the camera and music departments, respectively. Agent: Makers Drop a Glimpse of Akhil Akkineni’s Physical Transformation for the Spy Thriller and It's Beast Mode On!.

The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film which will have a Pan India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2023 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).