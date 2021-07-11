South star Akhil Akkineni has teamed up with filmmaker Surender Reddy for a spy-thriller titled Agent. The makers on July 10 dropped a fit picture of the actor who can be seen prepping up for his film. In the photo, the star's face is not seen, but we surely get to see a glimpse of his beast mode.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)