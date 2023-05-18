Actor Shreyas Talpade is now venturing into the world of south films with the Telugu movie Ajagratha and he feels overwhelmed to be a part of another movie industry from India. Ajagratha is the title of the movie that will mark Shreyas' advent into the south as an action hero. It comes with the tagline Shadows Behind The Darkness. While the title sounds powerful, the tagline is equally gripping. The film was launched with a muhurtham pooja, which was graced by several Tollywood celebrities. Emergency: Shreyas Talpade To Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Kangana Ranaut’s Film! Check Out His First Look (View Pic).

Commenting on this news, Shreyas shared, "As an actor, this is a great day in my life. After receiving so much love from my Hindi speaking audience, I now feel overwhelmed to be a part of another amazing part of the Indian film industry, which is the south industry.

Shreyas Talpade in Ajagratha:

My first south feature🕺🏻#Ajagratha Apne mujhe South movie ke Hindi dub mein itna प्यार diya अब aap dekhenge mujhe in a kickass South movie hero avatar. New beginnings. Grateful always@AMRathnamOfl garu @TagoreMadhu garu@Rkumar_Swamy@shashi94m @suneeltollywood@PROSaiSatish pic.twitter.com/ZUdg2rskZP — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) May 13, 2023

"I have already done some dubbing for South actors in Hindi movies, but this feels special as I will be seen performing in one as well. All of this is only possible because of the support of my family and well wishers, and I thank everyone for everything." Kaun Pravin Tambe?: Here’s All You Need To Know About Indian Cricketer Pravin Tambe Who Inspired Shreyas Talpade’s Character in Disney+ Hotstar.

Expected to be a psychological action thriller, Ajagratha will feature some noted actors in important roles. Radhika Kumaraswamy, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Aditya Menon are the prominent cast of the movie which will have cinematography by Sandeep Valluri and music by Shri Hari.

