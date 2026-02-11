Following a court mandate, the Bhogaon police in Mainpuri have registered a fresh case of fraud against 12 individuals, including Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade. The case centers on allegations that the actor and his associates defrauded local residents of lakhs of rupees under the pretext of high-return investment opportunities. Haryana Marketing Scam Case: After Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath Receives Protection From Arrest in Multi-Level Marketing Scheme Fraud Case.

Allegations of Investment Deceit

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by a resident of Mohalla Mishrana in Bhogaon. The complainant alleges that Talpade and several associates operated through a purported Mumbai bank branch located within the Mohalla Mishrana locality.

FIR Filed Against Shreyas Talpade in Investment Fraud Case

According to the victim, the group lured villagers and townspeople into depositing large sums of money, promising significant financial returns. However, the promised profits never materialized, and the invested capital was allegedly misappropriated.

Police Launch Investigation

The Bhogaon police initiated the formal probe only after receiving a direct order from the court. While 12 individuals have been named in the FIR, investigators are currently mapping the operational structure of the alleged "Mumbai bank branch" and its connection to the actor.

"The case has been registered based on the court's directions," a police spokesperson stated. "We are investigating the claims of financial irregularities and the specific roles played by each individual named in the complaint." Palash Muchhal Joins Hands With Shreyas Talpade for His Next Directorial; Shooting To Commence Soon.

Broader Legal Context

This is not the first time Shreyas Talpade has faced legal scrutiny regarding investment schemes. Over the past year, the actor has been named in similar FIRs across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand involving the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society.

