Shreyas Talpade is all set to essay the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency. His first look from the upcoming film has been unveiled. Kangana who is directing and producing the movie will be seen essaying the role of late PM Indira Gandhi. Emergency: Anupam Kher’s First Look As Jayaprakash Narayan From Kanagna Ranaut-Starrer Out!

Shreyas Talpade As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Emergency

