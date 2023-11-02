Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda has partaken in a puja and sought blessings for his upcoming film Duet where he has paired with director Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan. The puja marked the official commencement of the film. Studio Green announced the project on their X account formerly Twitter and wrote: “We are delighted to commence our next film with @ananddevarakonda’s ‘DUET’. Directed by @mithunkrish12.” The actor also announced: “A new beginning! A new film with a superb team. Looking forward to the shoot and present this beautiful story. #duet”. Middle Class Melodies Star Anand Deverakonda Respond to Being Compared with Brother Vijay Deverakonda, Says 'He Is Now in the Big League'.

The film is a GV Prakash musical and will star actress Ritika Nayak as the female lead. The puja ceremony was largely kept a private affair as it mainly included the film’s cast and crew, and was organised with a small mandap where Anand Deverakonda sought blessings from priests and bowed to the gods. Marking this, Mithun marked the commencement of the film’s shooting. Middle Class Melodies Trailer: Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma's Upcoming Telugu Drama Will Strike a Chord With Every Common Man (Watch Video).

Anand Deverakonda At Duet' Film Muhurat:

Anand Deverkonda (Photo Credits: IANS)

The details are largely kept under wraps , though the movie is apparently said to be a 2024 release. Anand Deverakonda was most recently seen in the film Baby and is also currently filming his upcoming movie Gam Gam Ganesha, whose release date is unknown as of now. The actor’s brother Vijay Deverakonda on the other hand was last seen in the film Khushi, and will next be seen in the films Family Star and an untitled project set for 2024.

