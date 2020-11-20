Middle Class Melodies, streaming on Amazon Prime Video and starring Anand Deverakonda-Varsha Bollamma in leads, is the directorial debut of Vinod Anantoju in Telugu cinema. The flick was released on the OTT platform on November 20 and since then has been making noise on social media. The movie has all the essence to be loved as it shows the struggles of a middle-class family. As soon as the movie was out on the digital platform, Twitter got flooded with positive reviews about it. The two actors have also been praised by many. Middle Class Melodies Movie Review: Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma’s Film Blends Romance, Food and Humour to Serve a Good-Natured Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

The comedy-drama with the right amount of emotions tells the story of Anand who has big dreams and is superb at making Bombay Chutney. He also aspires to have a small business in Guntur. Varsha, on the other hand, is dating him. Well, how the family achieves their dreams is the main plot of the film. Check out a few Twitter reactions below. Middle Class Melodies Trailer: Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma's Upcoming Telugu Drama Will Strike a Chord With Every Common Man (Watch Video)

Excellent Is The Word!

Nice!

Aww!

Praises All The Way!

Varsha, Are You Listening? 

One For Anand Too!

Going by the reactions above looks like the movie is a family entertainer to not miss. We at LatestLY also reviewed Middle Class Melodies and our critic's final thoughts read, "With a likeable cast and a warm, humorous narrative, Middle Class Melodies serves a decent family entertainer, devoid of unnecessary violence, gratuitous scenes and crude comedy." Read the full review by clicking here. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).