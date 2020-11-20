Middle Class Melodies, streaming on Amazon Prime Video and starring Anand Deverakonda-Varsha Bollamma in leads, is the directorial debut of Vinod Anantoju in Telugu cinema. The flick was released on the OTT platform on November 20 and since then has been making noise on social media. The movie has all the essence to be loved as it shows the struggles of a middle-class family. As soon as the movie was out on the digital platform, Twitter got flooded with positive reviews about it. The two actors have also been praised by many. Middle Class Melodies Movie Review: Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma’s Film Blends Romance, Food and Humour to Serve a Good-Natured Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

The comedy-drama with the right amount of emotions tells the story of Anand who has big dreams and is superb at making Bombay Chutney. He also aspires to have a small business in Guntur. Varsha, on the other hand, is dating him. Well, how the family achieves their dreams is the main plot of the film. Check out a few Twitter reactions below. Middle Class Melodies Trailer: Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma's Upcoming Telugu Drama Will Strike a Chord With Every Common Man (Watch Video).

Excellent Is The Word!

Excellent movie.. simple story line ni pleasant ga short film taking lekunda ekkada bore kottinchakunda teesaadu .. koncham navvu.. koncham baadha..complete feels.. Tollywood's first best OTT movie .. Could have been a blockbuster in theatres#MiddleClassMelodies 4.25/5 https://t.co/wAffCg4Ny9 — Detective (@cheeku4042) November 19, 2020

Nice!

#MiddleClassMelodies: Set in rural Guntur, the film captures dialect, & lifestyle in intricate detail. A simple story told with a dash of humor. Performances of Goparaju Ramana, Prabhavathi & non-lead actors r the highlight. Anand Deverakonda & Varsha fit well in their roles — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) November 20, 2020

Aww!

films like this makes me very happy..chala simple story ni chala fantastic ga chepparu..loved every bit of it. watch this film with your family and do yourself a favour.. fantastic fantastic film.. 4.5/5 #MiddleClassMelodies — Sudden Star (@PsychoViswa) November 19, 2020

Praises All The Way!

#MiddleClassMelodies is a tale of faith and humanity showcased through multiple characters and their arcs. Sweekar agasthi's music to movie is like Ice to whiskey. Edit was perfect in every term. Cinematographer did capture the essence really well. pic.twitter.com/23oC1BECiu — FREAK (@dimwit_dreamer) November 19, 2020

Varsha, Are You Listening?

Just Completed #MiddleClassMelodies Keeping everything aside, Girl @VarshaBollamma You're Beautiful, You Acted Beautiful ❤️ Every Frame of yours is Cute 🤗. I just want you to sign more Telugu Movies please 🥺. I'm your Fan Boy now! pic.twitter.com/pLQrzGPsGr — Akshay (@akshay17_) November 19, 2020

One For Anand Too!

Going by the reactions above looks like the movie is a family entertainer to not miss. We at LatestLY also reviewed Middle Class Melodies and our critic's final thoughts read, "With a likeable cast and a warm, humorous narrative, Middle Class Melodies serves a decent family entertainer, devoid of unnecessary violence, gratuitous scenes and crude comedy." Read the full review by clicking here. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).