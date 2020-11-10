The trailer of Middle Class Melodies starring Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Devrakonda and Varsha Bollamma has finally dropped online. Helmed by Vinod Anantoju and going by the glimpse of it, the flick looks like a complete family entertainer. The movie will release online on Amazon Prime Video on November 20 and we bet fans are damn excited to know this. The movie caters moreover to the middle-class peeps and has all the right ingredients to win many hearts. Mookuthi Amman Trailer: Lady Superstar Nayanthara As the Deity in This RJ Balaji’s Massy Entertainer Looks Divine (Watch Video).

Middle Class Melodies trailer looks promising as it takes us on a ride of all the beliefs, hardships, aspirations which a common man goes through. However, the best part is that the makers have conveyed the struggles in a light-hearted way by adding comedy to it. Right from the father-son's on and off the relationship to the leads Varsha and Anand's cute chemistry, the trailer makes you curious. Soorarai Pottru Trailer: Suriya Starrer Is An Inspiring, Intense Tale And A Perfect Treat For Diwali 2020! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Earlier in an interview, Anand had talked about the film and said, "Raghava is starkly different from my previous roles and it was certainly challenging to bring out the humor and romance at the same time; but working with such wonderful talented people including Varsha and Vinod made it extremely easy and comfortable." Did you like the trailer? Tell us in the comment section below.

