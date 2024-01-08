Ayalaan is the upcoming sci-fi flick directed by R Ravikumar. The film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh has grabbed audiences’ attention already for its intriguing concept. The posters, glimpses and songs from this yet-to-be-released science fiction have left movie buffs curios. One can’t wait to watch what is store for them this from the makers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer. It was in 2016 when this film was announced, with the tentative title SK14, marking Sivakarthikeyan’s 14th project. Then in February 2020 the official title of the film was announced. Ayalaan faced several delays due to monetary reasons. But the long wait will come to an end soon! Ayalaan Song ‘Suro Suro’: Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh Set Stage on Fire as They Groove to AR Rahman’s Peppy Tune (Watch Lyrical Video).

Ayalaan is produced under the banners of KJR Studios, PhantomFX Studios and Aadhi Brahma Productions. Ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of the key details. Ayalaan Song Ayalaa Ayalaa: Second Single From Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Is a ‘Jolly–Jam’ Composed by AR Rahman (Watch Lyrical Video).

Cast – Ayalaan stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead alongside Yogi Babu, Bhanupriya, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “An alien lands on Earth. It bonds with a group of humans, but a group of hostile scientists seek to thwart it.”

Watch The Trailer Of Ayalaan Below:

Release Date – The film faced delays due to unfinished post-production works. Ayalaan is releasing in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Review – The reviews for this science fiction are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of Ayalaan is out.

