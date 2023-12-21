Ayalaan, written and directed by R Ravikumar, is slated to hit the big screen on January 12, 2024. But before that, one got to check the second single from the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer. Titled as “Ayalaa Ayalaa”, this is a ‘jolly-jam’ with ‘extra-terrestrial beats’, as described by composer AR Rahman on X. This fun number has been crooned by Naresh Iyer and Hriday Gattani. Ayalaan Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh Look Promising in Ravi Kumar’s Sci-Fi Comedy (Watch Video).

Watch The Lyrical Video Of Ayalaa Ayalaa Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)