Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film, Ayalaan, is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024, starring Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. The sci-fi alien flick recently released a lively single titled "Suro Suro," composed by AR Rahman. Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Nakul Abhyankar, with lyrics by Madhan Karky, the song cleverly plays with superhero names and characteristics. Madhan Karky's wordplay complements AR Rahman's peppy track, featuring a synthesiser effect to enhance the futuristic vibe in line with the film's sci-fi theme. The song's choreography is handled by Sathish Krishnan. Ayalaan Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan Teams Up With Alien Who Hates The Term, Sci-Fi Movie To Hit Theatres on January 12, 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Ayalaan Song "Suro Suro"

