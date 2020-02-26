Cobra: Watch OUT! The First Look of Chiyaan Vikram’s Ajay Gnanamuthu Thriller to Arrive on This Date

Whenever National Award-winning Chiyaan Vikram announces a film, it is always special. We are always curious to see what new and exciting stuff the Tamil superstar has to offer in his upcoming venture. Vikram has two exciting projects in hand - Mani Ratnam's ambitious historical drama Ponniyin Selvan and Ajay Gnanamuthu's spy thriller Cobra. Both the films are mounted on a huge scale and are pretty much interesting projects. Chiyaan Vikram 58 Is Titled Cobra; Ajay Gnanamuthu Directorial to Release on Summer 2020 (Watch Video).

Now we have the latest update on Cobra, as revealed by the makers. After the motion logo reveal that came out in December 2019, we are going to have the first look of Cobra coming pretty soon. In fact, it is going to land on social media on February 28 at 5 pm!

The director himself revealed the news through his Twitter profile through an intriguing poster that has Vikram, whose face and most of the torso shrouded in darkness. But even then, we can see his ripped muscles and long hair, that reminds us of his Remo look in Shankar's Anniyan.

Check out Ajay Gnanamuthu's Tweet below:

Cobra is Vikram's 58th film in Tamil cinema and is scheduled to release in summer 2020. The film was also in the news for being former cricketer Irfan Pathan's full-length acting debut. He had earlier done a cameo in Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead. Oscar winner AR Rahman has composed the score for the film. Gnanamuthu has earlier directed Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal, both turning out to be hits.