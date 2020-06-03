Confirmed! Simran Is Not Replacing Jyothika In Chandramukhi 2 (Read Tweet)

Simran, Jyothika (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 2005 released film Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Vadivelu and Nayanthara in the lead roles was a box office hit. This Tamil film, directed by P Vasu, is now getting a sequel in which Raghava Lawrence would be playing the lead role and not Rajinikanth. Then there were rumours that Jyothika would be a part of this second installment. But during an interaction with fans on social media, the actress clarified that she is not a part of Chandramukhi 2. Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence Confirms Being Part of Rajinikanth's Film Sequel.

Speculations started doing rounds that Simran would be replacing Jyothika in Chandramukhi 2. The actress put an end to all then rumours by sharing a tweet on it. She stated, “It is a fake news I am sorry to disappoint my fans wanted to clarify I have not been approached for any such role for a movie. I kindly request you all to plz get it right before publishing it on any platform. Thank you.” Jyotika on Ponmagal Vandhal: Time to Highlight What's Happening Around Us Through Cinema.

Checkout Simran’s Tweet On Chandramukhi 2 Below:

It is a fake news I am sorry to disappoint my fans wanted to clarify I have not been approached for any such role for a movie. I kindly request you all to plz get it right before publishing it on any platform. Thank you. https://t.co/0xADfO3wwG — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) June 2, 2020

The sequel of Chandramukhi would be helmed by P Vasu and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. This project is expected to go on floors once the lockdown is lifted. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.