Anirudh Ravichander is currently one of the most in-demand music composers in India. The 35-year-old music sensation rose to fame with the viral track “Why This Kolaveri Di” in 2011 and has since become one of the highest-paid composers in the country. With chartbusters like “Aluma Doluma”, “Vaathi Coming”, “Don’u Don’u Don’u”, “Chaleya,” “Thangamey”, and “Oh Penne”, his success streak continues. While Anirudh often grabs headlines for his professional achievements, very little is known about his personal life. ‘King’ Title Glimpse Review: ‘Most Badass Avatar Yet!’ Fans in Aware of Shah Rukh Khan’s Violent Swagger and New Silver-Haired Look From Siddharth Anand’s Action-Entertainer (Watch Video).

Latest reports suggest that Anirudh Ravichander is romantically linked with Kavya Maran, the co-owner of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, and daughter of Sun Pictures boss Kalanithi Maran.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Spotted in New York

The dating rumours reignited after a UK-based travel vlogger posted a vlog featuring footage of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran casually walking together on the streets of New York. Although the video has now been removed, screenshots of the duo have gone viral on social media. The images also show them accompanied by their friends. These photos have once again sparked renewed speculation about Anirudh and Kavya’s relationship.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Spotted in NY With Their Friends

Anirudh’s professional association with Sun Pictures, the company owned by Kavya’s father, Kalanithi Maran, has also contributed to the dating speculations. He has composed music for the production house’s blockbusters, including Petta (2019), Beast (2022), Thiruchitrambalam (2022), Jailer (2023), and Coolie (2025). Reports also suggested that Anirudh had composed the anthem for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team but deliberately chose not to take credit for it.

This isn’t the first time Anirudh and Kavya have been linked romantically. Earlier this year, rumours about their wedding went viral across social media platforms. The speculation grew so much that Anirudh himself had to deny it through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Marriage ah? Lol... chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours.” ‘Jailer 2’ Update: Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Action Thriller Sequel To Release After June 2026? Here’s What the Tamil Superstar Said.

Anirudh Ravichander’s Instagram Post

Anirudh's Work Front

Anirudh, who last composed music for Sivakarthikeyan’s film Madharasi and Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, now has two massive projects lined up: Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. The kind of stardom once reserved only for film stars is now reflected in Anirudh Ravichander’s career. His experimental approach has given rise to several soulful melodies and mass anthems, cementing his status as a true music sensation.

