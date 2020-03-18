Coronavirus Effect: Ram Gopal Varma Compares The Long Queue Outside a Shopping Mart In California With That Of Baahubali 2's!

Baahibali 2 Poster, Ram Gopal Varma (Photo Credits: Facebook)

COVID-19 outbreak has grappled the world. The health scare has reached into each and everyone's house, forcing all to quarantine themselves. Of course, we all have access to social media and thus we are updated with the latest happenings from time to time. Many precautionary advises, pictures and videos are floating around. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma too shared such video which he claims to be a queue outside a shopping mart in America, to stock up necessary commodities. In fact, he ended up comparing this queue to that of Baahubali's for the tickets. Prabhas 20: Georgia Schedule Of the Film Wraps Up Despite Coronavirus Scare, Makers Reveal First Look to Be Out Soon!.

In the video shared by RGV, we see a queue that is apparently from Costco, Cypress in California and dated as March 13, 2020. People are seen standing with their trolleys outside a shopping mart. This queue is seen extending from one lane to another. The filmmaker wrote in his caption, "It finally took coronavirus to beat the queues of ⁦@ssrajamouli‘s Bahubali 2 ..Panicked Americans line up outside a shopping mart ..Scary sight." Check out the video below.

It finally took coronavirus to beat the queues of ⁦@ssrajamouli ‘s Bahubali 2 ..Panicked Americans line up outside a shopping mart ..Scary sight pic.twitter.com/Yus7Urftw2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2020

In case you are unaware, the videos of long queues of fans during Baahubali release went viral. In 2017, SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali : The Conclusion's buzz was way too high and the fans made sure that they did not miss out on the first few shows. After all, everyone wanted to know 'why did Kattappa kill Baahubali!' The film had Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in the lead. On a serious note, the situation amid the coronavirus scare indeed looks scary and it is only wise to stop spreading panic and stay well-informed.