After PM Modi's Video Message, Arjun Kapoor Urges Fans To Light Candles Or Diyas On April 5 (Read Tweet)

India is currently following the 21-day lockdown rule laid to curb coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first video message session addressing the citizens, after the lockdown. In his message, he has urged people to light a candle/lamp/torch on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to raise great power. Bollywood actor is totally excited about this and urged his fans to take a part in this initiative as well. Switch Off All Lights, Light Candle, Diya, Torch or Mobile Phone Flash at Your Door or Balcony For 9 Minutes on Sunday, April 5 at 9 PM to Beat The Darkness Brought by Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi to India.

The Ishaqzaade actor wrote on Twitter, "Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi ji has urged all of us to turn off our lights and light candles or diyas or even phone torches on 5th April at 9pm for 9 minutes to stand united together in the fight against #Coronavirus. #9baje9minute." Check out the tweet below.

Arjun Kapoor:

Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi ji has urged all of us to turn off our lights and light candles or diyas or even phone torches on 5th April at 9pm for 9 minutes to stand united together in the fight against #Coronavirus. #9baje9minute — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 3, 2020

In his speech, the PM added, "People must be wondering how many days would we have to spend at home like this. While we are all at home, no one is alone. We are all with each other. Those who are most affected because of coronavirus pandemic, the poor, we have to take them from darkness to light."

Earlier, a nation-wide junta curfew was held where people were asked to clap as the gesture of gratitude. This gesture was for the essential service providers who were are out there helping curb the pandemic, without caring about their own well-being.