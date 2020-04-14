Coronavirus Outbreak: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Stuck With ‘Aadujeevitham’ Crew In Jordan, Recalls Celebrating Last Vishu With Family (Read Post)

Prithviraj Sukumaran with Supriya Menon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We must say that many celebs (across industries) are really lucky to be home in the wake of this ongoing crisis around the world. The shootings of many upcoming films and other shows were called off owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Unfortunately, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and the crew of his upcoming flick Aadujeevitham couldn’t manage to get back home, but stay back at Jordan. The actor-turned-director shared a post on social media platforms in which he mentioned how he misses celebrating the auspicious occasion, Vishu, with his family. Kajal Aggarwal Wishes A Happy Vaisakhi and Vishu to All Her Fans! (Read Tweet).

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham director Blessy and the entire crew were in Jordan for the film’s shooting. The entire cast and crew had to stay back due to the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. The Indian embassy at Jordan has assured Kerala state government the well-being of the entire team of Aadujeevitham amid this crisis. On the occasion of Vishu, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a throwback picture in which he is seen along with his wife Supriya Menon, relishing the Sadhya. Mohanlal Wishes A Prosperous Vishu to All His Fans, Superstar Requests Everyone to Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “This picture was taken during last Vishu. We had an amazing lunch that day with the families of all those who help us be who we are, day in and day out. This year our family like many others is split apart by thousands of miles due to corona virus and the subsequent lockdown. However, We still hope and pray that all of us can be united with our loved ones really soon. #HappyVishu”.

In Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the role of a an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia, named Najeeb. This film also features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Amala Paul and Aparna Balamurali in key roles.