Mohanlal Wishes A Prosperous Vishu to All His Fans, Superstar Requests Everyone to Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mohanlal (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Vishu 2020 falls on April 14, which is today. It is a Hindu festival celebrated by the Malayalees. Vishu Ashamsakal to all the Malayalis! Vishu marks the first day of Medam (according to the solar calendar followed in Kerala) and on this beautiful occasion, the devotees begin their day with the sighting of Vishukani. ‘Kani’ means ‘that which is seen first’ and hence on the day of Vishu, devotees first see the image of Lord Vishnu (typically in the form of Krishna), decorated with garland. The arrangements also consist of the golden blossoms of the Indian laburnum, money or silver items, mirror, rice, other harvest products and lighted lamps. There’s also vishukai neetam where the elders give the money to the young ones. Happy Vishu 2020 Greetings: Vishu Ashamsakal Messages, Wishes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs to Celebrate Kerala New Year.

Every year on the occasion of Vishu there’s a grand celebration arranged by the Malayalees. However, this year it isn’t possible owing to the coronavirus outbreak. But that has not affected the spirits of any Malayalee, they are being positive and keeping the celebration a low-key affair. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has extended prosperous wishes to all his fans on the occasion of Vishu. Puthandu Vazthukal, Subho Pohela Boishakh, Vishu Ashamsakal, Bohag Bihu and Jur Sital! India Celebrates New Year With Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, & GIFs.

Here’s The Message From Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal

Mohanlal shared a voiceover (in Malayalam language) in which he not only wished everyone but also requested his fans to pray for everyone’s well-being, for the ones battling against coronavirus. He also urged his fans to stay at home with family and stay positive during this hour of crisis. Wishing each one of you love, good health, peace and prosperity on this beautiful occasion. Happy Vishu!