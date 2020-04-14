Kajal Aggarwal Wishes A Happy Vaisakhi and Vishu to All Her Fans! (Read Tweet)

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Owing to the ongoing crisis across the globe, all the celebrations have been cancelled. The coronavirus has affected thousands and thousands of lives all around the world, raising serious concerns with each passing day. Today (April 14), the Malayalees are celebrating Vishu and on April 13 the Sikhs celebrated Vaisakhi. However, this time there will be no grand celebrations unlike previous years due to COVID-19. Although there are no customary gatherings, it has not stopped individuals wishing each other on social media platforms. Mohanlal Wishes A Prosperous Vishu to All His Fans, Superstar Requests Everyone to Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

From celebs to commoners, all are exchanging heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Vishu and Vaisakhi, and it also includes south actress Kajal Aggarwal. She has not only wished her fans on Twitter, but also requested everyone to stay home and celebrate this festival with the loved ones. She wrote, “Wishing you all a Happy Vaisakhi and Vishu! May this year bring great happiness and prosperity... Stay home and celebrate the onset of the harvest season with your family and loved ones”. Sunny Leone Wishes All Malayalis A Safe Vishu! Actress Urges Fans To Stay At Home And Celebrate The Festival (Watch Video).

Kajal Aggarwal’s Post

Wishing you all a Happy Vaisakhi and Vishu! May this year bring great happiness and prosperity... Stay home and celebrate the onset of the harvest season with your family and loved ones ❤️ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 14, 2020

Earlier today, even Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Anupama Parameswaran, Parvati, Bollywood actress Sunyy Leone, and many others have extended heartfelt wishes to their fans. They have also requested people to not step outside, instead stay at home and follow the guidelines instructed by the government in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.