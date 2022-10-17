The makers of Natural Star Nani's most-awaited pan Indian film, Dasara, on Monday released the first look of actress Keerthy Suresh as Vennila in the film. The makers chose to release the first look on Monday to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the National-award winning actress. Keerthy Suresh shines as the dusky village belle in the first look poster. Dasara: Keerthy Suresh’s First Look as Vennala from Nani’s Film Unveiled on Her Birthday (View Pic).

The star is seen sporting a yellow saree and can be seen shaking a leg to the fast beats of drummers.

Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Vennala is not just a name. It’s an emotion ♥️ Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma 🤗@KeerthyOfficial #Dasara pic.twitter.com/GHOCylIK79 — Nani (@NameisNani) October 17, 2022

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab play important roles in the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. Dasara Song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan: Nani, Keerthy Suresh’s Song Is a Raw and Peppy Festive Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Navin Nooli is the editor and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

Dasara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30, 2023.

