Suriya recently confirmed that his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru will be getting a direct OTT release. He also shared that the film, directed by Sudha Kongara, will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on October 30. There were many who supported the superstar’s decision, considering the ongoing global crisis and the cinema halls been closed due to it. Director Hari, who has worked with Suriya in about five films, had requested the actor in a letter to reconsider his decision about releasing the film directly on the OTT platform. And now director Bharathiraja has extended his support to Suriya and his decision to release Soorarai Pottru on OTT platform. Director Hari Requests Suriya to Reconsider Soorarai Pottru’s Release on OTT.

Bharathiraja in his statement has pointed out numerous concerns over the OTT and theatrical debate and how makers who decide to release films online are being targeted. He mentioned in his statement, “We resisted cable TV, private channels, DTH etc in the past. But, we have now adjusted to the same. Similarly, we should adapt to newer technology,” reports India Today. He further elaborated, “Digital release is an option for producers to minimise losses. To think that films with big stars like Suriya should come to theatres seems well-intentioned. Will the same efforts be taken for smaller-budget films? Filmmakers should have freedom.” Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to Release on Amazon Prime Video on October 30!

Bharathiraja’s Statement

Bharathiraja also requested everyone to get this issue resolved and understand the circumstances. “Theatre owners, distributors, come! Let us amicably discuss and solve this. OTT is the best option for people to safely watch films and the decision that Suriya has made keeping this in mind is a welcome one.” Soorarai Pottru is produced under the banners of 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).