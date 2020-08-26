Soorarai Pottru was slated to release in theatres in April this year, but then owing to the coronavirus outbreak the makers decided to push the release date. Due to the ongoing global crisis the cinema halls have not reopened yet and many makers have opted for a direct OTT release, and one among them is actor – producer Suriya. On August 22, Suriya announced that his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on October 30. While some were happy about it, many were not as they wanted the film to first release in theatres. Director Hari, who has earlier collaborated with Suriya for numerous movies, has requested the superstar to reconsider his decision of releasing Soorarai Pottru on OTT platform. Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to Release on Amazon Prime Video on October 30!

Director Hari and Suriya have worked together in Aaru, Vel, Singam, Singam II and Singam III. The director and actor duo share a great rapport even off screen. The ace filmmaker shared a letter to Suriya in which he mentioned, “As your fan, my happiness is in watching your film in theatres and not on OTT platform. Let us not forget that we are here because of the cheering we got together from the audience inside theatres. Cinema is like our god. God can be anywhere but it has its respect only when it is inside the theatre (temple). It is a stamp of approval for the creator’s imagination and hard work.” Hari further stated, “I understand the producer’s hardships. Yet, if you reevaluate your decision your fame will last long until cinema lasts.” Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Release Directly on Amazon Prime Video; Theatre Owners in Tamil Nadu Upset with the Decision.

Last time when Suriya produced movie Ponmagal Vandhal starring his wife, actress Jyotika in the lead released on OTT platform, from fans to exhibitors and many others were upset with his decision. In fact some of the film exhibitors even said that they will not support Suriya’s films release in the future as he opted for a direct web release and didn’t wait for theatres to reopen. Talking about Soorarai Pottru, it is directed by Sudha Kongara, and produced under the banners of 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

