Director Sukumar has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for each of the production workers, as a symbol of gratitude for their support during the shooting of his movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'. "My production team needs to be lauded for their relentless support. The production boys, cameramen, light men, and all the others who worked day and night together, for 'Pushpa'. As a token of appreciation, I would like to gift the team Rs 1 lakh each," Sukumar announced. Pushpa Part 2: Work on Pushpa The Rule Will Begin in February Next Year, Says Director Sukumar.

Sukumar, who thanked all of the cast and crew for their unwavering support during the making of 'Pushpa', had become quite emotional during his thanksgiving speech. Buoyed by the huge success, the 'Pushpa' team had arranged a 'Thank You Meet' to celebrate the success. Arya 3: Director Sukumar To Rope In Vijay Deverakonda in Place of Allu Arjun for His Next Movie.

Sukumar, music director Devi Sri Prasad, actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, and other team members were present at the event, where they had expressed their gratitude. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna who appeared as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, respectively, are being lauded for their roles in 'Pushpa'. 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on December 17, and has been hyped as one of the super hit movies of the season.

