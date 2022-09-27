Popular anchor and actress Divyadarshini, popularly known as DD to fans and followers, says that her role in her upcoming feel good romantic entertainer, Coffee with Kadhal is pretty much like the role the director of the film, Sundar C, plays in real life. During a fun chat with all the actors of the film at a recent event organised by the film unit, DD said, "I play the sister of the three male leads in the film." Coffee With Kadhal Trailer: Jiiva, Amritha Aiyer's Rom-Com by Sundar C To Release Worldwide on October 7.

"I am a twin sister to Jiiva, who plays the second brother. While Srikanth plays the elder brother, Jai plays the younger one. "My character is central to the plot of the film. I am a problem solver and my character is the one that gets along with everyone in the family."

"She is the one who keeps the family bond strong. She somehow juggles things to set right things like how one solves a Rubik's Cube." The actress also likened her role in the film to Sundar C's role on the sets. Thalapathy Vijay to Lead Super Good Films' 100th Project, Confirms Jiiva.

"It is a huge cast but just like director Sundar C, who extracts work from all of us like how you sweet talk children to get them to school, I a character that is crucial in setting right all the problems and taking everybody in the family along." The film, which is an out and out feel good entertainer, has three heroes and six heroines and is slated to hit the screens on October 7.

