Dulquer Salmaan has been on cloud nine recently especially since his recent production, Maniyarayile Ashokan released on Netflix as an Onam treat and has also been among the top on Netflix India and UAE's trending charts. The actor also took to social media to share Onam wishes to his fans and now as a mid-week treat, Dulquer has now dropped some new pictures of himself flaunting his new look and we have to say it is amazing. Looks like Dulquer wanted some change and took inspiration from Allu Arjun who was recently in the news for his look sporting curls. Following AA's footsteps, Dulquer was also seen sporting a new hairdo. Suresh Raina Finds Support From Dulquer Salmaan and Suriya Sivakumar After His Family Got Attacked In Pathankot.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared a series of pictures of himself showing off his curls. The actor also gave some hilarious captions along with these. With the first pictures, the DQ wrote, "Rockin some curls!" With another set of snaps, he captioned it as, "Curls galore!" and with the final set, he asked his fans if they wanted some more and wrote, "Shall we do one more? Alright, we’ll do one more!" In these pics, Dulquer was seen sporting his gym look and even thanked his 'gym buddy' for clicking these pics. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Talented Actor.

Check Out Dulquer Salmaan 'Rockin Some Curls' Here:

View this post on Instagram Rockin some curls ! #nonfilmpost #afterages #lockdownhair #imacaveman A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Sep 1, 2020 at 11:17pm PDT

Here's Dulquer Salmaan Posing in His New Look:

On the work front, the actor's upcoming film Kurup landed in legal trouble. The film is based on one of Kerala's most-wanted criminals. As per a Times of India report, Chacko’s family has sent a legal notice to the Kurup team, demanding a pre-release screening of the film for Chacko’s wife Santhamma and her son.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).