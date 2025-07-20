Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2022, are now making headlines amid rumours of a separation. Speculation started doing the rounds after Hansika’s recent social media activity lacked any updates featuring Sohael. While the actress has stayed silent on the matter but Sohael has finally responded. Hansika Motwani Ties Knot With Sohael Khaturiya in an Enthralling Jaipur Style Wedding; Inside Pics Out!

‘It’s Not True,’ Says Sohael Khaturiya

A report by the Hindustan Times claims that Hansika has moved out of their shared home and is currently staying with her mother. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sohael addressed the divorce rumours by simply saying, “It’s not true.” However, he declined to comment on whether the couple is currently living apart. In the meantime, Sohael is said to be living with his parents. According to a source close to the couple, the two initially stayed with Sohael’s family after their wedding. But after facing challenges adjusting to the joint household, they shifted to a separate flat in the same building. Hansika Motwani Wedding: Groom Sohael Khaturiya Woos Blushing Bride on 'Kesariya' Song at Wedding Afterparty (Watch Video)

Hansika Motwani Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

The couple was last seen together publicly on social media in December 2023, when Hansika posted a video celebrating their first wedding anniversary. She captioned it, “Happy 1st anniversary babe. This year has been nothing but a blessing. Best decision of my life. Love you.” Newlyweds Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya Twin in Stunning Red Outfits in New Pics on Instagram!

Hansika Motwani Yet To Respond to Separation Rumours

Hansika and Sohael got married at the beautiful Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur and their wedding was a much-talked-about affair. As of now, Hansika has not made any public statement about the rumours, and also no official word has come from her team either.

