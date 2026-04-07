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Speculation regarding a historic onscreen collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan has been quelled following reports that the Bollywood superstar has officially declined a cameo role in the upcoming action drama, Jailer 2. While fans had hoped to see the two icons share the screen in the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel, recent industry updates suggest that scheduling conflicts and creative priorities have led to a change in plans. ‘Jailer 2’ Release Postponed: Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Action Drama Sequel to Now Arrive in THIS Month in 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan Not a Part of ‘Jailer 2’?

According to a detailed report by Box Office Worldwide and an exclusive update from Pinkvilla, the makers of Jailer 2 had approached Shah Rukh Khan for a high-octane guest appearance. The role was envisioned as a five-day shoot that would have integrated the actor into a pivotal sequence alongside Rajinikanth and other returning stars like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.

However, sources indicate that Khan politely turned down the offer to maintain a specific focus on his upcoming solo project, King. A source quoted by Pinkvilla clarified the actor’s initial interest and eventual hesitation:

"The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana's big-screen launch."

SRK’s Exclusivity and Character Styling for ‘King’

The decision was reportedly driven by Khan’s desire to keep his physical appearance and on-screen presence exclusive to King. The actor is currently sporting a specific look for the Sujoy Ghosh actioner, which he reportedly does not want to debut in another project first.

Pinkvilla further noted that Khan personally reached out to Rajinikanth to convey his admiration and explain the situation. The report states that Khan "conveyed his admiration, assuring him that he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future."

The release timelines for both films played a significant factor in the negotiations. Jailer 2 is currently eyeing a release window in late summer 2026, whereas King is slated for a December 2026 debut. Khan reportedly preferred that his appearance in King mark his primary return to the big screen, leading both parties to reach an "amicable" decision to part ways on this specific project.

Despite the exit of the Bollywood star, the production of Jailer 2 remains in full swing. Recent updates confirm that Mollywood legend Mohanlal has already joined the sets in Hyderabad to film his portions, ensuring the sequel retains its massive multi-starrer appeal.

More About ‘Jailer 2’

The original Jailer, released in 2023, was a massive commercial success, largely credited to its "casting coup" strategy that featured brief but impactful roles for stars from various Indian film industries. Director Nelson Dilipkumar is expected to follow a similar blueprint for the sequel, which sees Rajinikanth reprising his role as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian. ‘Jailer 2’: Shah Rukh Khan To Play Rajinikanth’s ‘Close Friend’ in Upcoming Tamil Action-Comedy Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

While the "SRK vs Rajini" moment will not happen in this instalment, the production team is reportedly exploring other major superstars from the Hindi and Telugu industries to fill the void originally intended for Khan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).