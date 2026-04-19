The political entry of actor Vijay has sparked a public disagreement within the family of veteran actor Sathyaraj, highlighting a divide between the Baahubali star and his son, actor Sibiraj. The friction centres on Sathyaraj’s recent criticism of Vijay’s political conduct, specifically regarding his interactions with Tamil Nadu’s top leadership amidst the indefinite delay of his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. Will Thalapathy Vijay Do Another Film for ‘Jana Nayagan’ Makers To Recoup Losses Amid Leak and Release Delay?.

What Did Sathyaraj Say About Thalapathy Vijay and ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak?

At a recent political event, Sathyaraj expressed disappointment over Vijay’s approach toward Chief Minister MK Stalin. The veteran actor pointed out that Vijay had addressed the Chief Minister as "Stalin Uncle," a move Sathyaraj described as overly informal and potentially risky.

Drawing a sharp comparison to the past, Sathyaraj remarked that such a casual reference would have faced severe consequences under previous administrations. "Imagine what would have happened if he had described Jayalalithaa Madam as 'Jayalalithaa Aunty'?" Sathyaraj asked, suggesting the actor would have been "bashed like kothu parotta." He added that instead of singing hit songs like "Naa Ready Dha," Vijay would have been forced to sing sombre tunes on the streets.

Contrast with Past Political Pressure

Sathyaraj further questioned the consistency of Vijay’s political stance by revisiting the 2013 controversy surrounding the film Thalaivaa. He alleged that when that film faced a release block under the AIADMK government, Vijay eventually sought an intervention and apologised to secure its screening.

The veteran actor’s comments come as Vijay’s current project, Jana Nayagan, remains stuck in a standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While Vijay has recently taken a more defiant tone against both the DMK and BJP, Sathyaraj suggested that the actor's current political "boldness" contrasts with his history of seeking government help when his commercial interests were at stake.

A Family Divided: Sibiraj Backs Thalapathy Vijay

The critique did not sit well with Sathyaraj’s son, Sibiraj, who took to social media to signal his support for Vijay. In a cryptic but pointed post on X (formerly Twitter), Sibi Sathyaraj emphasised the importance of ignoring negativity and avoiding unnecessary conflict.

Sibi Sathyaraj Drops Cryptic Post Supporting Thalapathy Vijay

The post was widely interpreted by fans as a direct rebuttal to his father’s statements. Sibiraj has also been vocal in defending Jana Nayagan following a recent online leak of the film, calling the piracy "harmful" to the industry.

The ’Jana Nayagan’ Standoff

The backdrop to this industry divide is the ongoing struggle to release Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. Originally slated for a January 9, 2026, release, the film has been indefinitely postponed due to certification hurdles. Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Leaked Online Days After ‘Jana Nayagan’ Piracy Row; Makers Warn of Strict Action.

The project has become a lightning rod for political debate, with the DMK accusing the central government of using the Censor Board as a weapon against Vijay’s new political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Conversely, Vijay has used recent rallies to criticise the state government for failing to support the film's release, creating a complex three-way political battle involving the actor, the state, and the centre.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).