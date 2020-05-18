Jr NTR’s First Look from RRR Will Not Be Released on His Birthday, Confirms Team (View Post)

Jr NTR (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Earlier today, there were reports doing rounds on the internet citing that SS Rajamouli and his team has a special surprise in store for all fans of Jr NTR. It was said that the makers are going to release Jr NTR’s look as Komaram Bheem from the upcoming magnum opus on the occasion of his 37th birthday, which is on May 20. There were no official update on that. But now, RRR team has shared a post and cleared the air by confirming that they would not be releasing any first look or a video of Jr NTR on his birthday. Jr NTR’s First Look from RRR to be Unveiled on May 20?

RRR team stated in their post that they want to give the fans the best treat and not anything just for the sake of it. They have promised that the wait for the first look of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem will be worth it. The post shared by RRR read, “We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion.” RRR Update: Makers Reveal Why They Could Not Release Ajay Devgn's First Look on His Birthday.

RRR On Jr NTR’s First Look As Komaram Bheem

We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! 😊🔥🌊 #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

Fans were expecting that Jr NTR’s look from RRR will be released, because on Ram Charan’s birthday, which was on March 27, it was the former who had released his first look on social media. RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli is slated to release on January 8, 2021, under the banner of DVV Entertainments.