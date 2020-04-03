RRR Update: Makers Reveal Why They Could Not Release Ajay Devgn's First Look on His Birthday

Ajay Devgn on the sets of RRR (Photo Credits: Twitter)

SS Rajamouli's next film RRR is eyed upon by millions of them. After the hit franchise like Baahubali, the fans have high hopes from the director. Every little update on the period drama creates stir on social media. Apart from Ram Charan and Junior NTR, Bollywood biggie Ajay Devgn too will be seen making his south debut. On his birthday (2 April), fans were eagerly waiting for first look of the actor but that could not happen. The makers informed about this to fans in a tweet. RRR: Jr NTR Introduces Ram Charan’s Look As Alluri Sitarama Raju, The Fierce Revolutionary Freedom Fighter! (Watch Video).

The official Twitter handle of the movie says, "As much as we wanted to give you all a treat by releasing a video and first look for @ajaydevgn sir's birthday, the ongoing crisis has posed a hassle in the process of finishing the music and DI. We will keep you engaged with the updates once the lockdown got over. Stay tuned."

RRR Update:

As much as we wanted to give you all a treat by releasing a video and first look for @ajaydevgn sir's birthday, the ongoing crisis has posed a hassle in the process of finishing the music and DI. We will keep you engaged with the updates once the lockdown got over. Stay tuned. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 2, 2020

Even though it is a sad part when it comes to the love for the star, it is great how health and safety is of utmost importance for makers. However, recently, lead actor Ram Charan's birthday became extra special. The makers did manage to reveal the first look video of him for the sake of fans. Naturally, it is everything the fans had expected and proven that the film is going to roar on the box office. Trailer is now much-much-awaited.