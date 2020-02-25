Kamal Haasan on Indian 2 Crane Accident: Ulaganayagan Writes Letter to Lyca Productions, Asks About the Safety Measures Taken On the Sets (View Pic)

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The crane accident that took place on the sets of Indian 2 left everyone in a state of shock. On February 19 the incident had taken place at the EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai. A crane carrying flash light fell on the sets that cost lives of three technicians (Krishna – Assistant Director, Chandran – Art Assistant, Madhu – Production Assistant) and left nine other injured. The film’s director Shankar and lead actors Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal narrowly escaped from the disaster. The actor has now issued a letter to Lyca Productions (the banner under which Indian 2 is produced) asking the safety measures taken for the people involved in the shoot. Indian 2 Accident: Crane Operator Working on the Sets of Kamal Haasan's Film Arrested by Tamil Nadu Police.

In an interaction with the media Kamal Haasan had stated that he is donating Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased. There is a picture of the letter that is doing rounds on social media in which Ulaganayagan has mentioned, “With so many human lives involved in a shoot, the paramount importance for the Production is to ensure safety of people involved in the shoot.” He also wrote, “You should ensure to implement all guidelines on safety and institute an audit process to assess safety standards at shoot locations before commencement of any shoot.” Indian 2 Crane Accident: Lyca Productions Announce 2 Crore Financial Aid to Help the Families of the Unit Members Who Died and Those Injured in the Mishap.

The letter was written to the chairman and founder of Lyca Productions, Mr Subaskaran. The shooting of Indian 2 has been stopped since an investigation is going on about the crane accident. The shoot will recommence once the investigation is completed.