Sandalwood heartthrob Rishab Shetty has managed to hit another bull's eye with Kantara Chapter 1. The movie, which reached the cinema halls on October 2, has been receiving a lot of praise from both critics and movie buffs alike. ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’: Cricketer Varun Chakravarthy Calls Rishab Shetty’s Film ‘Fantastic and Mindblowing’ (View Post).

Contributing to the list of admirers, another big name from the Kannada film industry, Yash, called Kantara: Chapter 1 the new benchmark for Kannada and Indian cinema.

View Yash's Post:

Kantara Chapter 1: The New Benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema. @shetty_rishab , your conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame. As the writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen. Heartfelt… — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) October 3, 2025

Taking to social media, Yash wrote, “Kantara Chapter 1: The New Benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema. @rishabshettyofficial, your conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame. As the writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen. (sic)”

Lauding the powerful cast of the drama, the KGF actor added, “Heartfelt congratulations to @vkiragandur sir and @hombalefilms. Your vision and unconditional support for ambitious projects are continually raising the industry’s bar. @rukminivasanth and @gulshandevaiah78, you delivered brilliant, powerhouse performances.”

Crediting the technical crew of the prequel for creating phenomenal cinema, Yash concluded, “@b_ajaneesh, your music breathes life into those frames. Arvind Kashyap, your spectacular camera work brought that world to life. Excellent work by Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad and the entire cast and crew. The light moments Rakesh Poojary gave to this film now stand as a fitting tribute to his talent. Together, you all have crafted absolutely phenomenal cinema!”

Elated by the words of appreciation from Yash, Rishabh commented, "Your journey and vision has always been an inspiration, sir. To witness your achievements today fills me with pride. Thank you for always standing by me and supporting my work."

"RRR' star NTR praised Kantara: Chapter 1 using the following words, "Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success. Rishab Shetty sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mind blowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with Hombale films, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision." ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’: Rukmini Vasanth Thanks Rishab Shetty, Says Film Taught Her New Perspective on Life (View Post).

A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster hit Kantara, the drama explores the origins of the legend, blending folklore, divinity, and raw human emotions.

