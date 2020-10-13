Kerala Film State Awards 2020 was announced today. It got deferred earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per TOI, a record number of films were screened for the jury which comes to nearly 119 films. Some of them have not even released. Fahadh Faasil won the Best Supporting Actor for Kumbalangi Nights while Swasika Vijay won the same in the female category for Vasanthi. The best actor award went to Suraj Venjaramoodu for Android Kunjappan, and Vikurthi while Kani Kuruthi landed the Best Actress award for Biriyaani. From Fahadh Faasil’s Kumbalangi Nights to Mammootty’s Unda, 7 Malayalam Movies of 2019 to Watch If You Want a Break From Bollywood Masala!

The jury was headed by cinematographer Madhu Ambattu and included stalwarts like Salim Ahmed, Abrid Shine, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, actress Jomol, editor L Bhoominathan and writer Benyamin. The Best Actor category had the bigwigs of Malayalam industry like Mammootty and Mohanlal along with Nivin Pauly but it eventually went to Suraj. Pauly did win himself a Jury mention for Moothon.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Film - Vasanthi

Best Second Film - Kenjira

Best Director - Lijo Jose Pellissery (Jallikettu)

Best Actor - Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan, Vikurthi)

Best Actress - Kani Kuruthi (Biriyaani)

Best Supporting Actor - Fahadh Faasil (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Supporting Actress - Swasika Vijay (Vasanthi)

Best Composer -Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Screenplay - Shahul Aliyar (Vasanthi)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Najeem Arshad

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Madhushree Narayanan

Best Art Director - Jyothish

Best Sync Sound - Madhavan Nair

Best Popular Film - Kumbalangi Nights

Best Debutant Director - Ratheesh Poduval (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)

Jury Award for Best VFX - Sidharth Priyadarshan (Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham)

Jury Mention - Music director - V Dakshinamoorthy (Shyamaraagam)

Jury Mention - Actor - Nivin Pauly (Moothon)

Jury Mention - Actor - Anna Ben (Helen)

Jury Mention - Actor - Priyamvada Krishnan (Thottappan)

