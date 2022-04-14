Whether you loved Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 or not, do NOT walk out of the theatres when the end credits begin rolling. There is a mid-credit scene that promises that Rocky Bhai's fascinating story is far from over. But before we get into that, let's give you an insight into how Chapter 2 takes Yash's swagster from being the saviour of the Kolar Gold Fields to being its God and protector, while the nation sees a political change when a dictator-like Prime Minister takes over. Needless to say, there are MAJOR SPOILERS ahead. So read ahead with caution. KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Prashanth Neel Gives Yash’s Rocky Bhai a Massier Swag and Impressive Imagery but Storytelling Still Lacks Depth.

Some of the major characters in the sequel, apart from Yash's Rocky, are Sanjay Dutt's Viking-inspired Adheera, Raveena Tandon's PM Ramika Sen, Prakash Raj's Vijayendra Ingalagi who is the new narrator, Rao Ramesh's CBI Officer Kanneganti Raghavan, Achyuth Kumar's opportunistic politician Guru Pandian and Srinidhi Shetty's returning love interest Reena.

The movie sees how Rocky Bhai has become this hugely influential figure in the gold business, while he faces the brutal Adheera and Ramika Sen's government as threats to his expanding empire. KGF 2 ends in a way that offers a conclusion to Rocky's life-story, but the mid-credit scene leaves the door slightly ajar in case Neel and Yash want to return to the franchise. But before we go ahead with the mid-credit scene, let's see how KGF Chapter 2 wraps up Rocky's story, kinda.

Rocky's Revenge and Downfall

In the bloody climax of the film, Rocky kills an invading Adheera, but not before the latter had shot down Rocky's now-wife Reena, who was pregnant with their child. Rocky also heads to the Indian Parliament with his army and takes over the building, and we are made to believe he would kill Ramika Sen in the assembly. Instead, he guns down Guru Pandian, who had orchestrated Adheera's coup and was working towards bringing Rocky. KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash-Starrer Opens to 80 Percent Occupancy on Its Opening Day – Reports.

A slighted Ramika, infuriated that Rocky managed to get into the Parliament and kill a minister under her shocked nose, sends the army after Rocky's empire and gets his name erased from every record and every media article. The idea is to make sure that he doesn't get a legendary status in history, though how such erasure is possible is questionable. Anyway, when the army reaches KGF, they find that Rocky has told the inhabitants there to evacuate peacefully, while he had already made his escape with all the gold.

Later the Indian navy gets information that Rocky is travelling on a cargo ship with all the gold. However, it is told that Rocky himself had sent the fax to the Indian navy, as well as to the American and Indonesian navies. On the orders of Ramika, the navy brings down the ship and Rocky with it, while the air force destroys his kingdom in KGF.

Rocky's Death?

In a flashback scene, Rocky's mother tells a doctor that her son would rather go out in a blaze of glory than live long enough but as a slave to someone. This is exactly what happens to him as Rocky faces his death squad like a Boss he is, without flinching, and while he goes down in the ocean, he also brings with him the spoils of his kingdom - his gold - that had been a motivator. He is to be reunited with his mother with that gold, making us recall the opening scene of the film, where a young Rocky promises her that she would get all the gold in the world.

While Ramika has managed to erase Rocky from history, a young Anand Ingalagi is determined to tell Rocky's story to the world with his book. To our surprise, there is also a secret chapter to Rocky's story!

The Mid-Credit Scene

Rocky would have sunk in the ocean, but he had chosen the spot of his demise in such a place where the government could never recover the gold that went down with him. However, that isn't his last hurrah. As we told before, Rocky didn't only inform the Indian Navy but also the American and Indonesian navies. The reason is that even the CIA is after him, and Rocky is wanted in around 18 countries for his criminal activities and he wanted to give them a last metaphorical middle finger.

This also means that the gold excavation wasn't the only business Rocky was invested in. While the PM gets documents of these other activities from the CIA, we also find out that Anand had written a Chapter 3 for his book El Dorado which would explore these hidden areas of Rocky's life.

What Does the Scene Mean?

The Mid-Credit Scene of KGF Chapter 2 definitely means that the makers are not closing the saga of Rocky. While we are not exactly shown that Rocky had died, just him sinking, there is also a possibility that he might be back a la Chris Hemsworth in Extraction. Or the continuing saga would be exploring the unheard stories of the character that go beyond the gold mines. If that's the case, then KGF 3 would go larger in canvas going into foreign regions showing Rocky's ascension as an international criminal who managed to earn the attention of CIA. Does this mean that Rocky also has something to do with Gulf wars and Cold War? Are both Rock and Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup sharing the same playbook? Kurup Ending Explained: How Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Resolves Sukumara Kurup’s Mysterious Final Fate Compared to Sukumaran’s NH 47 and Dileep’s Pinneyum.

While this is definitely a sequel tease, or should we say a prequel-sequel tease, KGF Chapter 3 may not go down on the floors soon. Prashanth Neel is already busy with his next, Salaar, and Yash would be wanting to explore his machismo in other roles. But the mid-credit scene, propped by the movie's expectantly buoyant box office business, has left the room open for both to return to the franchise, albeit with a new leading lady, and new antagonists, who I expect to be played by some international stars. What say, readers?

