Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 seems to have kickstarted on a great note. As reportedly, the period actioner's occupancy for its morning shows has been steady around 80 percent across the country. That's not it, as the film has also churned Rs 31 crores nett with advance ticket sales on the opening day. KGF 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel. KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Prashanth Neel Gives Yash’s Rocky Bhai a Massier Swag and Impressive Imagery but Storytelling Still Lacks Depth (LatestLY Exclusive).

