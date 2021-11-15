Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan's latest film, is the first major Malayalam film to release in theatres in after second COVID-19 wave. It has taken on a bumper opening at the box office, performing well both in the state as well as overseas. However, Kurup has got mixed reviews as a movie, with praise for its performances and making, but criticism for its editing and writing. The movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran and also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and with cameos from Tovino Thomas, Anupama Parameswaran and Bharath. Kurup Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s Panache in Playing the Anti-Hero Doesn’t Extend to Its Lumbering Screenplay.

Kurup is inspired by the infamous Chacko murder of 1984, that led to Kerala Police get into a never-ending manhunt for its main accused Sukumara Kurup. While the film takes a fictional take on the events that led to the crime and its aftermath, with Dulquer turning Sudhakara Kurup and Chacko becoming Charlie, the major portion of Kurup remains the closest to what transpired in real life. Especially compared to its predecessors.

You see, there are two past major releases that were also inspired by the Chacko murder case. In this feature, we look at how these films end in comparison to its lead character's final fate.

NH 47

Baby's thriller came the very same year when the murder happened, with TJ Ravi playing Sudhakaran Pillai, the Kurup standin here, while Sukumaran played Rahim, the victim. The finale goes for a more audience-wishful trope, that sees the villain not go into an never-ending hiding, instead after being exposed by the police, he is chased and lynched by the angry mob of villagers. Because, by the time this film came out, Sukumara Kurup hadn't gotten a cult image by then. Kurup: The Curious Connection Between Dulquer Salmaan’s Thriller and 1984 Film NH 47 That Goes Beyond Sukumara Kurup!

Pinneyum

In 2016, acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan attempted to go mainstream with this social thriller, starring Dileep and Kavya Madhavan playing a married couple. Dileep's character was inspired by Sukumara Kurup, who goes into hiding when the police finds out the truth behind his murderous scam, and arrests most of his co-conspirators. In the movie, he undergoes plastic surgery with Marathi actor Subodh Bhave playing the new face and having a new identity. However, despite the new appearance, his wife refuses to be with him, accusing him of destroying her life in his greed. In the beginning, he is seen dying by suicide, thereby Pinneyum showing the events that lead to the suicide. In the finale, the police finds his mysterious suicide note, and remain oblivious of his real identity.

Kurup

In Kurup, the flashback scenes in the third act sees DQ's Kurup managing to escape Indrajith's cop Krishnadas and his Mumbai Police team by getting on a cruise ship. However, in a twist to the tale, Krishnadas had informed his whereabouts to the Persian royal prince Walid who is baying for Kurup's blood after his treachery. Krishnadas believes Walid has caught and killed Kurup, and has found peace in the thoughts. Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Kurup In Fresh Controversy, PIL Filed in Kochi.

However, the finale reveals a different truth. In the beginning, Krishnadas' subordinate, played by Saiju Kurup, mentions about a Wanted flash. In the epilogue, we see the police station receiving a fax of a man called Alexander, who is Kurup but older and more stylish, we must say. We then go back to the see when Kurup is caught by Walid at the cruise, but he smiles at the camera, indicating he has found a way. What way it is, is not clearly show, but then we are shown a series of newspaper headlines over the years, including the death of a Persian prince, and a mysterious man being involved in some of the major scandals and murders, who we assume to be Kurup. In the last scene, Kurup, now as Alexander, is seen exiting a cafe in a foreign country flanked by his security, when he is secretly being photographed. However, Alexander discovers the photographer, and an offscreen blasting noise suggests that the photographer is killed. This hints at a Lucifer like sequel tease, though whether Kurup will get a followup as Alexander remains to be seen. So unlike the other two movies, it is the bad guy who wins here, kinda matching with the times we live in.

