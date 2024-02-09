Lal Salaam, starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead roles, was released in the theatres today, February 9. The movie revolves around cricket and religion and how people in a village politicise a sport. Having said that, for those who are yet to watch this movie directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after the theatrical release of Lal Salaam, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per the latest reports, Lal Salaam has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Lal Salaam Teaser: Rajinikanth’s Mass Avatar As Moideen Bhai in Vishnu Vishal–Vikranth’s Upcoming Film Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Apart from Lal Salaam, several other newly released films and series have also become the victims of online piracy. It includes Yatra 2, Guntur Kaaram, and Premalu, among others, which have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

