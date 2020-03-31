Lockdown Watchlist: Free Hindi-Dubbed South Blockbusters to Binge-Watch on YouTube to Kill Your Boredom in COVID-19 Quarantine

Vikram Vedha, Kirrak Party and Geetha Govindam Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus Pandemic has forced a nationwide lockdown and we move to the day 6 of this 21 days declared lockdown. Entertainment becomes a big area of concern during self-isolation and for this particular time, we bring you five Hindi-dubbed South Indian Blockbusters you can binge-watch it absolutely free on YouTube. Yes, No Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hotstar Subscription required to watch these entertaining movies that would surely kill your boredom. South Super Hit movies are full of action, masala entertainer that keeps you hooked with its plot and the leading actors doesn't disappoint us with their sincere performances. Well, everyone is coming up with their watch list during Quarantine and we have the link for you below where you can directly watch this South Super Hits. Rang De Motion Poster: Keerthy Suresh Wishes Nithiin a Quarantine Birthday, and Gives Him the Perfect Gift (Watch Video)

What if we tell you, you can watch films of Mahesh Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, R Madhavan and Vijay Deverakonda on Youtube for free? Yes, we have lined up a list of the super hits south blockbusters you can opt a movie marathon for and binge-watch this films at one go to stay yourself entertained in Quarantine. Let's not waste more time and take a look at the list of Free Hindi-Dubbed South Blockbusters to Binge-Watch on YouTube. COVID-19 Outbreak: Kamal Haasan Issues Clarification on Chennai Government’s Quarantine Sticker Outside his Residence

Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi 2017 crime-thriller Vikram Vedha has an IMDb rating of 8.7 which is surely one of the reason you must watch this Tamil hit. Helmed by Pushkar–Gayathri, the film follows an interesting premise where a police inspector Vikram comes across the evil world of Vedha who enters the world of crime by circumstances. Vikram Vedha is a perfect Quarantine watch and will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Kirrak Party

Nikhil Siddharth, Simran Pareenj, Samyuktha Hegde starrer romantic comedy Kirrak Party will make you nostalgic about your good old college days for sure. The 2018 Telugu hit is a masala entertainer you would love to watch at one go and the supporting cast along with the lead will make you laugh, cry and sink you into the roller coaster ride full of emotions. A thorough feel-good film you can enjoy watching with your family in self-isolation.

1 - Nenokkadine

Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon's 2014 hit 1 - Nenokkadine is an action-packed psychological-thriller you shouldn't miss. Helmed by Sukumar, the film revolves around a schizophrenic Indian rock musician Gautham played by Mahesh Babu who hallucinates a mysterious person and believes is one of the three murderers of his parents. His chase to find his parents murderers will keep you intrigued with this Telugu hit. An IMDb rating of 8.1 says it all.

RX 100

Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput starrer RX 100 is a romantic action film inspired by true events. Debutante Director Ajay Bhupathi needs to be credited for its raw and rustic setting which makes viewers glued to this dark drama. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is marking his acting debut with RX 100's Bollywood Remake. A film worth a watch!

Geetha Govindam

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's 2018 romantic hit Geetha Govindam is a refreshing love story about an innocent young lecturer who is misunderstood as a pervert and despised by a woman who co-incidentally turns out to be the younger sister of his brother-in-law. Eventually, differences subside and love blossoms between them. Right from the film's music, screenplay and everyone's acting, Geetha Govindam is an entertaining rom-com you can enjoy watching in Self Quarantine.

Did you like our list of the recommended South Blockbusters? Let us know in the comment section below.