Lokah OTT Release Date: Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s production Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which has turned out to be a surprise blockbuster of 2025 in Malayalam, is still running in theatres. Lokah released in theatres on August 28, 2025, and almost a month on, people are flocking to watch the movie with a female superhero, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. Audiences are equally curious about the Lokah OTT release date and the streaming platform it will be available on. Currently running in theatres in major Indian cities and with dubbed versions, the Malayalam superhit continues its box office run. However, it will soon leave theatres and be available on either Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, or another OTT platform. Here’s what we know about the Lokah OTT release on digital. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Lokah’ OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

As per reports in Filmibeat, Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is all set to release on Netflix. Further, OTTPlay reports that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is likely to premiere on streaming on September 26, 2025. However, there is no official statement from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar or any other OTT platform or app as to the release date of Lokah on digital. Read about Lokah box office below.

‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Hindi Trailer – Watch Video:

‘Lokah’ Box Office India and Worldwide – Highest Grossing Malayalam Film

Lokah made several box-office records. As per a report in Business Standard, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra secured the No.2 place in all-time blockbusters of Malayalam cinema, running behind only L2: Empuraan aka Lucifer 2, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film with superstar Mohanlal. The report quotes INR 261.25 crore as the box office collection of Lokah after 21 days in cinemas worldwide. By Saturday evening, September 20, Day 24, Lokah made INR 267 crore worldwide. Thus, Lokah broke the glass ceiling to take over L2: Empuraan and become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever! Read on to know what more it has achieved. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’: From Dulquer Salmaan to Tovino Thomas, Every Cameo Explained in Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen’s Superhero Movie and What They Mean for the Franchise (SPOILER ALERT).

Sacnilk reports the Lokah Chapter 1 India box office collection on Day 25 as INR 133.65 crore at last count. As per a tweet by film fanatic AB George, Lokah has also become only the second film to have gross collections INR 100 crore in Kerala by its 24th day in theatres, the first being Mohanlal’s Thudarum. He also tweeted that Lokah has the highest collection for a female-centric movie ever, as of 2025.

AB George Tweets About 'Lokah' Box Office - See Post:

When some people come, history changes its course.#Lokah becomes all time biggest Mollywood Worldwide grosser beating #Empuraan 💥 Highest collection for a Female centric movie in the history of Indian Cinema 👏🏻 All Time Record Mollywood Grosser 🔥🔥🔥 Congrats @dulQuer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OVa9sBTTWO — AB George (@AbGeorge_) September 20, 2025

Lokah’s first installment continues to be the Gen Z fan favourite across cinemas, even as buzz develops about which streaming giant will lap it up.

Anurag Kashyap Reacts to Super Success of ‘Lokah’

During an exclusive interview with LatestLY for his film Nishaanchi, Anurag Kashyap also spoke about the success of Malayalam film Lokah and Bollywood film Saiyaara. He said that Bollywood will not take a chance in making a movie with a female lead as superhero or the main protagonist, with a few exceptions. He said he was “dying to see" the film, which has "broken all kinds of records". Watch Anurag Kashyap talk about Lokah in the video below.

Anurag Kashyap on ‘Lokah’ and ‘Saiyaara’ Success – Watch Video:

For now, Lokah Chapter 1, a dark fantasy superhero Malayalam film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as Superhero Chandra and directed by Dominic Arun, has rewritten rules at the Indian box office in favour of female protagonists and new age storytelling for Indian cinema.

If Lokah Chapter 1 premieres on Netflix on September 26, it will have competition from Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, which will have its digital release on Jio Hotstar on the same day. Also adding to the buzz will be the recent announcement of Mohanlal as the recipient of the highest award in film, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, by the Government of India. Mohanlal Reacts After Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, Says ‘Proud Achievement for Malayalam Cinema and Myself’ (See Post).

For now, though, Lokah is a darling of the masses and classes both.

