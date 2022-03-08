Dhanush is all set to win audiences hearts once again with the upcoming political action thriller, Maaran. The film written and directed by Karthick Naren will not be releasing in theatres, but would be getting a direct digital release. The posters, songs and trailer of the movie, produced under Sathya Jyothi Films’ banner, have left the audience impressed already. Maaran Song Chittu Kuruvi: Dhanush – GV Prakash Kumar Give The Audience A Soulful Melody With This Third Single (Watch Lyrical Video).

Maaran promises to be an action-packed ride in which the audience would get to watch Dhanush as an investigative journalist. There’s just few days for the film to premiere. Ahead of its release, let’s check out some of the key details of Maaran.

Cast – Maaran will feature Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead. Samuthirakani, Mahendran, Smruthi Venkat among others will be seen in key roles in this film.

Plot – The film revolves around the life of an investigative journalist named Mathi Maaran who is fearless when it comes to publishing the truth. But Maaran and his loved ones land in trouble when he publishes bitter truth about a corrupt politician.

Watch The Trailer Of Maaran Below:

Streaming Date – Dhanush’s much-awaited film Maaran is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11.

Reviews – The reviews for Maaran are not out yet. LatestLY shall update y’all as soon as the film’s verdict is out.

