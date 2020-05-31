Mahesh Babu Extends Birthday Wishes To His ‘Nana’, Evergreen Superstar Krishna, With This Heartwarming Post!

Krishna Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is a very special day for Mahesh Babu and his entire family. The actor’s father, evergreen superstar of Telugu Cinema, Krishna, has turned a year older today. Yes, it is Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni’s birthday and Mahesh Babu has put up a heartwarming post to wish his ‘nana’. It is a throwback pic featuring a very young Mahesh Babu along with his father. The father and son duo is seen all smiles in this lovely throwback pic. Mahesh Babu To Announce About His Next Telugu Film On May 31?

While sharing the picture, Mahesh Babu captioned it as, “All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana My evergreen superstar”. The veteran actor’s birthday is definitely going to be a treat for all Mahesh Babu’s fans as he would be announcing the title of his upcoming film with director Parasuram. Mahesh Babu is known to make announcements of his new projects on the occasion of his father’s birthday. Mahesh Babu Is Upset About The Title-Leak Of His Film With Parasuram Before Unveiling It On His Father's Birthday.

Mahesh Babu With His Nana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on May 30, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

Besides Mahesh Babu, even his wife Namarata Shirodkar has wished her father-in-law with a beautiful note and a throwback pic. She wrote, “A superstar, an icon, a legend an inspiration to millions... he’s all of this to everyone but to me he is a father in law who is kind and loving... who dotes on me and my family... someone who stands tall when I need advice or a shoulder to lean on... He’s always there for me and I’m so grateful to him for always being there!! He replaced my father so beautifully and made me so at home in his family and his world... they make very few like him Happy birthday, mamayya garu. I’m truly blessed to have u in my life. Love you so so much... stay blessed always.”

Namrata Shirodkar With The Evergreen Superstar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on May 30, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

Talking about Mahesh Babu’s project with Parasuram, the film’s title will be announced today, on May 31 at 9.09am. This project that is tentatively titled as #SSMB27 is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. Stay tuned for updates from the world of entertainment.