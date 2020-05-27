Mahesh Babu To Announce About His Next Telugu Film On May 31?

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu’s last film Sarileru Neekevvaru was a huge hit at the box office. Now his Tollywood fans are eagerly waiting for him to make a major announcement about his upcoming projects. Now reports are rife that the superstar of Telugu Cinema would be announcing about his next film on May 31. But why on that date? Do you know what the reason behind that date is? Mahesh Babu Teams Up with Geetha Govindam Director Parasuram, Project to Go On Floors Later This Year.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu would be making an official announcement about his upcoming film with director Parasuram. Earlier this month there were reports that the Geetha Govindam director has confirmed that he is collaborating with Mahesh Babu and the project would go on floors later this year. As per a report in the entertainment portal, Mahesh Babu would be announcing about this film on the occasion of his father, Telugu actor Krishna’s birthday, which is on May 31. However, neither the actor nor the director has dropped any hints on it yet. SS Rajamouli Confirms His Next Project With Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Parasuram had stated that this untitled project would be a mass entertainer and it is touted to be a thrilling love story. Besides this, SS Rajamouli had confirmed that after RRR his next film would be with Mahesh Babu. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.